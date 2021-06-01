Sandlin struck out one in a perfect inning in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

The right-hander pitched well in the seventh inning to keep the game tied at 6-6. Sandlin has a 3.27 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across 11 innings since he was called up on April 30. He's limited opposing batters to a .174 BABIP, and his 2.11 FIP suggests he could continue to find success, which could lead to more high-leverage work. He's yet to take a decision, and he's only added one hold in nine outings.