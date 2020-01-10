Play

Wittgren signed a one-year, $1.125 million deal to avoid arbitration with the Indians on Friday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Wittgren was acquired by the Indians from the Marlins in February and had a quality first season with his new team, posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 60:15 K:BB over 57.2 innings with 12 holds and four saves. The 28-year-old figures to work in a similar role in 2020.

