Wittgren struck out two in a perfect inning in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Wittgren started the season poorly, but he's been better in May with a 1.29 ERA, 0.14 WHIP and nine strikeouts in his last seven innings. The 29-year-old has been eclipsed by Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak for closing duties, but Wittgren's recent work suggests he could still work his way back into a high-leverage role.