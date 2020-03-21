Play

Wittgren could be a candidate for saves if Brad Hand struggles, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.

Hand will enter the season as the Indians' closer, but the team will need to have a backup plan in case his struggles from late in the 2019 campaign spill over into 2020. Wittgren would be among the candidates to claim the role, as James Karinchak lacks experience as a big-league closer while Emmanuel Clase (lat) is expected to be out until June. Wittgren recorded four saves and 12 holds for Cleveland last season, and posted a strong 2.81 ERA backed by a 1.08 WHIP.

