Wittgren picked up the save Wednesday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He didn't record a strikeout nor he issued a walk.

Wittgren is part of a three-man closer committee alongside James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase, but he got the nod for the save opportunity here and didn't disappoint -- he retired Hunter Dozier, Kyle Isbel and Michael Taylor while only needing eight pitches to retire the side. This was a big bounce-back performance for the 29-year-old right-hander, who opened the year allowing three runs across two-thirds of an inning against the Tigers on April 3.