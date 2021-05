Wittgren (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless inning with three strikeouts.

Wittgren tossed 10 of his 17 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign, and he struck out the side -- retiring Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn in order. The 29-year-old righty has recorded the win in each of his last two appearances while extending his streak of scoreless appearances to four outings. He owns a 5.79 ERA across 9.1 innings.