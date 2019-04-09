The Indians recalled Wittgren from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Wittgren will assume the active roster spot of Mike Clevinger (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Tribe will need to call up a starter to fill the opening in the rotation when Clevinger's turn comes up Saturday in Kansas City, so Wittgren could be a candidate for a demotion at that point. The right-hander's usage will likely be limited to lower-leverage situations no matter how long he sticks with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories