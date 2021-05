Wittgren pitched a perfect inning and struck out one in a 6-5 win over Toronto in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Wittgren allowed two runs in an inning in his last appearance, but he's kept runs off the board in eight of his 10 outings in May. The right-hander has a 4.96 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 16.1 innings this year. He's posted a save, four holds and a 2-1 record, and his recent success could lead to more work in close games.