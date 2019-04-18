Indians' Nick Wittgren: Notches first save
Wittgren struck out two over two perfect innings Wednesday to record his first career save in a 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Brad Hand had pitched in three straight games coming into Wednesday and Adam Cimber in the last two, so after Wittgren handled the eighth inning without difficulty, manager Terry Francona elected to leave him in for the ninth as well. The right-hander has been outstanding since his promotion from Triple-A Columbus, not allowing a run in six innings with an 8:0 K:BB, but further save chances aren't likely to happen unless injuries hit the Cleveland bullpen hard.
