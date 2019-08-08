Wittgren had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner over 1.2 innings to earn the save in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Texas.

Wittgren entered with two outs in the eighth and a 2-1 lead, but the Indians tacked on three runs during the bottom of the frame to make it a comfortable ninth inning. Closer Brad Hand recorded the save in Game 1, providing Wittgren the chance to finish up the nightcap.