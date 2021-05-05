Wittgren (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the win in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over Kansas City.
Wittgren became the pitcher of record when Cleveland rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth inning. The right-hander has kept runs off the scoreboard in five of his last six outings. He's had a rough start to the year with a 6.48 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB across 8.1 innings, but he's been more effective in recent outings. He's picked up one save and three holds in nine appearances, although Wittgren seems to do better in a lower-leverage role.