Cleveland will use a committee of James Karinchak, Emmanuel Clase and Wittgren for save chances this season, manager Terry Francona told MLB.com.
Wittgren had a strong spring with a 1.08 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8.1 innings with one walk. It sounds like the closer situation could be flux early in the season, but Wittgren could get a larger share of save chances if he continues his spring performance.
