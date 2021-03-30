Cleveland will use a committee of James Karinchak, Emmanuel Clase and Wittgren for save chances this season, manager Terry Francona told MLB.com.

Wittgren had a strong spring with a 1.08 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8.1 innings with one walk. It sounds like the closer situation could be flux early in the season, but Wittgren could get a larger share of save chances if he continues his spring performance.