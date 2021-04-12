Wittgren allowed a run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Wittgren worked the seventh inning and allowed a solo shot to Wilson Ramos that cut Cleveland's lead to 3-2. The 29-year-old Wittgren hasn't been busy yet this season, working 2.2 innings over three appearances. He's allowed four runs on four hits and two walks. The right-hander is part of Cleveland's closer committee, but he's been less effective on the mound than either of Emmanuel Clase or James Karinchak.