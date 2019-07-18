Wittgren gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three through 1.2 innings to record his second save in a 7-2 win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

Wittgren gave up a solo home run in the eighth inning but settled down to deliver a scoreless ninth inning to nail down his second save. Wittgren has been great in July, posting a 2.95 ERA and only allowing a hit in two of his six appearances. Wittgren has a 4-0 record with a 3.19 ERA and a 9.6 K/9 through 33 appearances this season.