Wittgren pitched a scoreless inning with one hit and one strikeout in Thursday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Wittgren worked the seventh inning, while fellow relievers James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase handled the eighth and ninth, respectively. The 29-year-old Wittgren has allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings to start 2021. Thursday was the second time in four outings he kept runs off the board. He's posted one save and two holds.