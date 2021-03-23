Wittgren has impressed manager Terry Francona this spring and could be a candidate to close games to start the season, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

James Karinchak is being drafted as if he's Cleveland's most likely closer, and while he could certainly fill the role, there hasn't been much of an indication from the team that he's the clear favorite. Karinchak struck out an incredible 48.6 percent of batters last season but also walked 14.7 percent, and he's been no different this spring, striking out 18 batters in eight innings while walking six. Wittgren, by contrast, is far less extreme of a pitcher. Both his 28.6 percent strikeout rate and 6.1 percent walk rate last season were strong but not particularly noteworthy, and his 6:1 K:BB in six scoreless innings this spring is similarly solid. If Francona prefers stability over dominance in the ninth inning, it could well be Wittgren who earns the majority of the team's save opportunities this year.