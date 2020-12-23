Wittgren agreed Tuesday with Cleveland on a one-year, $2 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Wittgren was one of the club's top setup men in 2020, turning in a 3.42 ERA and a 28:6 K:BB in 23.2 innings. With Cleveland choosing to non-tender Brad Hand this offseason, Wittgren could be in the mix for saves in 2021 if the team doesn't acquire another established closing option over the winter.

