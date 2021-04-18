Wittgren pitched a scoreless seventh inning with one hit and one strikeout to earn a hold in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Wittgren allowed a double to Jesse Winker, but Winker was caught attempting to stretch the hit into a triple. The 29-year-old Wittgren then retired the next two batters for his third hold of the year. He's posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 4.2 innings. Despite some shaky moments early in the season, Wittgren remains part of Cleveland's plans in the late innings.