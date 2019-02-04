Wittgren was traded from Miami to Cleveland in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jordan Milbrath on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Wittgren was surprisingly designated for assignment by the Marlins despite posting a strong 2.94 ERA in 33.2 innings for the team last season. He's unlikely to contend for a closing role in Cleveland but should be a capable middle reliever for his new team.

