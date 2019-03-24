Wittgren was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Wittgren was acquired from the Marlins in February after being designated for assignment and will somewhat surprisingly start the season at Triple-A. The 27-year-old had a 2.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB over 33.2 innings with Miami last season and figures to join the Indians at some point in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...