Wittgren has allowed two hits and no walks while striking out one over three scoreless innings to begin spring training.

Wittgren served as one of Cleveland's top setup men in 2020 and has been effective across three relief outings this spring. The right-hander will likely serve in a setup role once again with James Karinchak the favorite to begin the season as the team's closer, but Wittgren could contend for save chances if Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase struggle early in the year, Ben Axelrod of WKYC reports.