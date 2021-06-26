Wittgren (2-2) allowed two runs on three hits in one inning, taking the loss Friday versus Minnesota.

Wittgren got two outs before allowing singles to Nick Gordon and Andrelton Simmons. A two-run double by Luis Arraez put Minnesota ahead for good, leaving Wittgren with his second loss of the year. The right-hander had pitched five consecutive scoreless innings prior to Friday. He has a 4.68 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB across 25 innings this year. He's added a save and five holds, but he's seen a lower-leverage role after a sloppy start to the season.