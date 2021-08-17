Wittgren (2-6) allowed an unearned run on three hits and three walks in 1.2 innings, taking the loss versus Minnesota on Monday. He struck out none.

The right-hander successfully kept the game tied despite loading the bases in the ninth inning. In the 10th, he didn't get so lucky, as he loaded the bases again and surrendered a walkoff double to Jorge Polanco. Wittgren has allowed two unearned runs in his last 9.1 innings, but both instances have led to him taking a loss. The 30-year-old has a 4.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 52:12 K:BB, one save and seven holds through 45 innings this season.