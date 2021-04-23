Wittgren (0-1) was charged with the loss after giving up two runs on two hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning versus the Yankees on Thursday.

Wittgren entered the game in the seventh inning, but he was in trouble almost immediately. A two-run single from Rougned Odor was enough to stick Wittgren with the loss. The right-hander has struggled with six earned runs allowed in 5.1 innings so far. He's got a 5:4 K:BB, one save and three holds. Fantasy managers looking for closing options from Cleveland would do better to check on the availability of Emmanuel Clase.