Wittgren delivered a perfect, 10-pitch eighth inning en route to earning a hold in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Royals.

With nine holds on the season to go with some solid ratios, Wittgren has gained traction in the Indians' setup ranks and could warrant consideration for closing duties in the event All-Star Brad Hand sustains an injury or is traded. For the time being, however, Wittgren will remain little more than a speculative option for saves and probably won't be worth monitoring in most mixed leagues.

