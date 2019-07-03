Indians' Nick Wittgren: Thriving in setup role
Wittgren delivered a perfect, 10-pitch eighth inning en route to earning a hold in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Royals.
With nine holds on the season to go with some solid ratios, Wittgren has gained traction in the Indians' setup ranks and could warrant consideration for closing duties in the event All-Star Brad Hand sustains an injury or is traded. For the time being, however, Wittgren will remain little more than a speculative option for saves and probably won't be worth monitoring in most mixed leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...