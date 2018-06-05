Indians' Noah Naylor: Drafted by Indians with 29th pick
The Indians have selected Naylor with the 29th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
The younger brother of Padres prospect and the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Josh Naylor, Noah is a bat-first prospect, just like his brother, but he has a different range of positions in the field. He has tried to establish himself as a catcher, but most signs point to him not having the defensive chops for that position. Assuming that doesn't work out, third base and either corner outfield spot could be options, but that will obviously put more pressure on his bat. Noah doesn't have the same type of 70-grade raw power that his brother displayed as an amateur, but he could offer plus power down the road to go along with an ability to hit for a high average. Josh was 225 pounds as a 17-year-old, so while there could be some conditioning/weight concerns with Noah as he ages, he is not known for being overweight, which is the case with his older brother. If he continues to be developed as a catcher, that could negatively impact his development as a hitter, as he has such a long way to go defensively behind the dish.
