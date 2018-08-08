Jones is 4-for-20 with a home run and 9:2 K:BB in six games since his promotion to High-A Lynchburg.

He hit .279/.393/.464 with 16 home runs and an impressive 97:63 K:BB in 389 plate appearances at Low-A prior to the promotion. Obviously he hasn't hit the ground running after the promotion, but given Jones' patient, all-fields approach, he should hit his stride sooner than later.