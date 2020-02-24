Indians' Nolan Jones: Joins major-league camp
Jones (thumb) was invited to the Indians' major-league spring training Monday as a non-roster invitee, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Jones underwent thumb surgery in late October, but he's reportedly ahead of schedule in his rehab, so the team will reward him with a spot in major-league camp. The 21-year-old reached the Double-A level in 2019, and he'll look to develop further with the major-league coaching staff this spring.
