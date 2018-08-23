Jones went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and four RBI in High-A Lynchburg's 7-6 win over Potomac on Wednesday.

Jones delivered his fourth multi-hit effort over his last five games, elevating his slash line to a magnificent .317/.446/.567 across 18 games in the Carolina League. The 20-year-old third baseman looks on track to open the upcoming campaign as the Indians' top position prospect after raking at Low-A Lakewood prior to moving up a rung on the minor-league ladder.