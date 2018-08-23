Indians' Nolan Jones: On fire at High-A
Jones went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and four RBI in High-A Lynchburg's 7-6 win over Potomac on Wednesday.
Jones delivered his fourth multi-hit effort over his last five games, elevating his slash line to a magnificent .317/.446/.567 across 18 games in the Carolina League. The 20-year-old third baseman looks on track to open the upcoming campaign as the Indians' top position prospect after raking at Low-A Lakewood prior to moving up a rung on the minor-league ladder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...