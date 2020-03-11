Indians' Nolan Jones: Sent to minors camp
Jones was assigned to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Jones got to spend a few weeks in big-league camp, going 1-for-12 with nine strikeouts in Cactus League action, though he did at least walk seven times. Jones has only played 49 games at the Double-A level, so he'll need some more minor-league experience before being seriously considered for a major-league spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Shortstop
Bargain shortstops who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Second base
Bargain second basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.