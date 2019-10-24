Jones underwent surgery on his right thumb Wednesday, but hopes to be ready for the start of spring training, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old made his way to Double-A Akron last season, and hit .253/.370/.466 with eight home runs with the team. The surgery will likely hinder Jones' offseason training, but it's encouraging that the team is hoping that he'll be ready for spring training next season.