Drake was designated for assignment by the Indians on Saturday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Drake allowed six runs over 4.1 innings during his brief tenure with the Indians. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands next, though the veteran reliever doesn't figure to play a prominent role wherever he winds up thanks to his 7.94 ERA across 17 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories