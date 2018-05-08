Indians' Oliver Drake: Joins big club
Drake was added to Cleveland's 25-man roster Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Alexi Ogando was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Prior to being acquired by the Indians, Drake had thrown 12.2 innings over 11 games with the Brewers, allowing nine runs on 14 hits and eight walks in that time.
More News
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...