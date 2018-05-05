Drake was dealt to Cleveland on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Drake was recently designated for assignment by the Brewers earlier this week. He will join the Indians' bullpen in a few days, which is when the team will make a corresponding move to open up space on the active roster. Over 11 appearances with Milwaukee this season, Drake has logged a 6.39 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with a 15:8 K:BB.