Perez's 2020 team option vested to $3 million after he made his 60th appearance of the season in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Phillies.

The Tribe's decision to use Perez in a rather non-competitive game with contract incentives at stake adds support to the notion that the organization views the veteran lefty as a key bullpen piece heading into next season. Even at 38 years old, Perez has proven reliable against same-handed hitters, holding lefties to a meager .209/.277/.337 slash line this season.