Perez struck out one in two-thirds of an inning without allowing a baserunner to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Regular closer Brad Hand allowed a run to score, cutting Cleveland's lead to one, and he put the tying run in scoring position before a rain delay. Perez took over after the delay, and he got Leury Garcia to pop out before whiffing Yoan Moncada to secure the save, Perez's first of the year. The 38-year-old Perez has been lights out in 2020, with just one hit and no walks allowed to go with five strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless innings.