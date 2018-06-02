Perez signed a major-league contract with the Indians on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Perez has found a home in another American League bullpen just a day after being released by the Yankees. The Indians designated Jeff Beliveau for assignment to open up a spot on the 25-man roster, and Perez should join his new teammates in short order after posting a 2.57 ERA and a 3.00 FIP over 14 frames with the Yankees' Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate this season.

