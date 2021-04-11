Perez pitched a scoreless one-third of an inning in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Tigers.
Perez relieved starter Aaron Civale with two outs in the eighth inning. Victor Reyes got aboard with an error, but Perez got Akil Baddoo to fly out to end the inning. The 39-year-old Perez pitched 18 innings in 21 appearances last year, posting a 2.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB. He had three holds and one save. The southpaw isn't in Cleveland's closer conversation in 2021, instead set to work in mainly lower-leverage roles.