Indians' Oliver Perez: Option vests
Perez's 2020 team option vested to $3 million after he made his 60th appearance of the season in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Phillies.
The Tribe's decision to use Perez in a rather non-competitive game with contract incentives at stake adds support to the notion that the organization views the veteran lefty as a key bullpen piece heading into next season. Even at 38 years old, Perez has proven reliable against same-handed hitters, holding lefties to a meager .209/.277/.337 slash line this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...