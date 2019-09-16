Indians' Oliver Perez: Posts one-out save
Perez earned the final out during the ninth to record his first save of the season in a 7-5 victory against the Twins on Sunday.
One day after a doubleheader, the Indians called upon Perez to face the left-handed hitting Rosario, who already had two homers in the game, with two outs in the ninth, and Perez needed just two pitches to get Rosario to pop out in foul ground. Perez has 21 holds this season but this save opportunity was his first of the year, and it likely only came because of all the work the bullpen received Saturday. He is 2-3 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 38.2 innings across 62 appearances this season.
