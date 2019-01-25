Indians' Oliver Perez: Re-signs with Indians
Perez signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Indians on Friday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Perez spent the early part of 2018 with the Yankees on a minor-league deal before joining the Indians in June, and he then produced the best numbers of his career. The 37-year-old had a 1.39 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 43:7 K:BB over 32.1 innings and appeared in 51 games as he was often deployed in a situational role -- though he did hold righties to a .104/.218/.104 slash line in 55 plate appearances. Brad Hand is set to take over as closer for the Indians, but the rest of the bullpen remains largely in flux with the departures of Cody Allen and Andrew Miller in free agency.
