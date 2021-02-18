Perez signed a deal to return to Cleveland for a fourth season Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 39-year-old lefty has moved around quite a bit over his 18-year career, but he's finally found a bit of stability. He owns a 2.67 ERA thus far in Cleveland, including a 2.00 mark in 18 innings last season. His strikeout rate fell from 27.7 percent to 19.4 percent last year, however, while his fastball velocity dipped from 91.7 to 89.9 mph, so he may not have much time left as a useful reliever.