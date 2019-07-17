Mercado went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a two-run home run Tuesday against the Tigers.

For the second consecutive night, Mercado delivered both a home run and stolen base. His production began in the first frame when he stole his eighth base of the season. Just one inning later, he took Ryan Carpenter deep for his seventh homer of the season. After looking out of the sorts at the plate to begin July, Mercado has come alive for the Indians' first two games against Detroit and is now hitting .286/.340/.470 across 204 plate appearances for the season.