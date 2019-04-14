Mercado was diagnosed with a bruised wrist after he was hit by a pitch Saturday while playing with Triple-A Columbus, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona relayed that the outfield prospect didn't require any X-rays after exiting Saturday's game and apparently avoided a sprain, too. Mercado could still miss a few contests while he manages soreness, but a lengthy absence doesn't appear to be in store for the 24-year-old, who had posted a .722 OPS through eight games in the International League.