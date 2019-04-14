Indians' Oscar Mercado: Avoids major damage to wrist
Mercado was diagnosed with a bruised wrist after he was hit by a pitch Saturday while playing with Triple-A Columbus, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona relayed that the outfield prospect didn't require any X-rays after exiting Saturday's game and apparently avoided a sprain, too. Mercado could still miss a few contests while he manages soreness, but a lengthy absence doesn't appear to be in store for the 24-year-old, who had posted a .722 OPS through eight games in the International League.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...