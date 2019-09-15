Mercado went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a pair of runs scored in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Mercado doubled and scored in the first inning and later hit a two-run shot off of Lewis Thorpe to give his team a 5-2 lead in the fourth, but the Twins would rally back to win 9-5. The homer was Mercado's 11th of the season.