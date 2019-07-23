Mercado went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old has been on a tear since the All-Star break. Over his last 11 games, Mercado is slashing .368/.442/.763 with four homers, three steals, eight runs and 11 RBI, and he's been one of the main engines powering Cleveland's charge up the standings.