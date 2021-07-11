Mercado went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Mercado launched his first long ball of the season in the seventh inning, and in fact, he ended just a triple away from hitting for the cycle. Mercado went hitless in his first four big-league games but has turned things around since then. He's hitting .391 across his last 23 at-bats while also riding an incipient three-game hitting streak.