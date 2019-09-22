Mercado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Phillies.

Mercado took Jason Vargas deep in the second inning to record his 13th home run of the season. He's swung a hot bat of late, recording at least one hit in 13 of his last 16 starts. In that span, his average has jumped from .271 to .281 and he also has three home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases.

