Indians' Oscar Mercado: Continues productive September
Mercado went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.
Mercado's three-run shot to left field in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie, and he later came around to score another run following a walk in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a productive September, hitting .325 (25-for-77) with four homers and 16 RBI in 20 games. That has pushed the rookie's season slash line to .281/.330/.456, which he has complemented with 14 homers, 51 RBI and 15 steals in 109 games.
