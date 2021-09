Mercado went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Twins.

Mercado gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead when he took Minnesota starter Andrew Albers deep in the fourth inning. It was the fourth longball of the year for Mercado, who has put together an .838 OPS over his last 15 games, posting a .364 on-base percentage and three homers during that stretch.